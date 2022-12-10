Burlington survives taut tilt with Waterloo East 57-55

Burlington finally found a way to top Waterloo East 57-55 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
Last season, Waterloo East and Burlington faced off on December 11, 2021 at Burlington Community High School. Click here for a recap
