Buffalo Center North Iowa knocks off Britt West Hancock 52-49

Buffalo Center North Iowa could finally catch its breath after a close call against Britt West Hancock in a 52-49 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Britt West Hancock and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 64-31 game on January 25, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Rockford and Britt West Hancock took on Lake Mills on December 8 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.