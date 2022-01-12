Brooklyn Love and the art of rejection

CEDAR RAPIDS – Brooklyn Love is well-acquainted with rejection.

The 6-foot-1 Waterloo East girls' basketball sophomore has grown accustomed to the offensive challenges of her opponents. Some try to shoot over her while others attempt to dribble around her. No matter the strategy, Love has shown that she is able to turn away all adversaries with a bountiful number of blocked shots this season.

"Knowing my game and what I am capable of I think I have learned how to use my length and my body," Love said after recording three more blocks in Tuesday night's 59-46 loss at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. "It is just timing. I try not to come up late so I don't get called for a foul. I would say it is more of a mental thing. I know blocking people's shots could be an advantage for us and we could go back down on the other end and score. Defense is big to me."

Throughout her first season-and-a-half of varsity competition, defense has been Love's calling card. As a freshman, she started all 17 games and averaged 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per contest. This season, she has posted nearly 10 rebounds per game and her 65 total blocks are tops in Class 4A and second in the state overall regardless of class.

"Shaquille O'Neal, defensively," Waterloo East Coach William Muhammad said. "When you are talking about a shot blocker...She is just that good. Her rotation, her help side (defense) is phenomenal. She is long, she is athletic. Not only can she block the shot, she can steal and push the ball."

East (3-9, 0-6) already has more victories this season than it claimed in the last two years combined. While guards like Ellasa Horton, Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman and Denay Saffold can provide senior leadership, it is the improvement of underclassmen like Love and fellow sophomore Jaelah Standford that has the Trojans ahead of the pace.

"Not only her, but all of the kids," Muhammad said. "The kids are working. We recorded the kids in the weight room just working on our core strength and balance. Our energy was up. Girls are laughing and joking."

Love's substantial work in the offseason has been noticeable. After her freshman season in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference physically took a toll on her, she put in time in the weight room, participated in skills training with Dre Hicks and Drive Basketball Training at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex and competed in AAU ball with the All-Iowa Attack.

"Big-time jump," Muhammad said. "This offseason, she put in the work...She came in with a mission and she is right there. I think she could potentially be an All-Stater."

Love's production has jumped on the offensive end of the floor, as well. As a freshman, she averaged just 3.7 points per game. This season, she leads the Trojans with 12 points per outing and with 18 3-point baskets. She has already doubled her three-point total from last year.

"It is more of just wanting the ball and being offensively aggressive," Love said. "Now I have kind of learned that I am more capable of doing a lot more than I think."

The Trojans' lack of size is apparent in her absence. During the Kennedy game, Love was forced to sit out the majority of the second quarter after picking up a couple of fouls while defending the Cougars' outstanding junior post player Kaliyah Sain. It fueled an 18-0 Kennedy surge.

With Love on the floor, the East guards can focus their defensive effort closer to the perimeter. And when that ball gets rejected as it often does, they all benefit. Both Jefferson-Putman (9.5 points per game) and Standford (6.0) are scoring at a higher clip this season, and it customarily arrives after being able to get out on the run ahead of the opposing defenders.

"It's better," Standford said. "Usually she blocks them straight to us so we can get that rebound and go on a fast break really quickly. Without her, it would be harder."

Love and East will host Iowa City Liberty on Friday.

"What could help us would be watching film," Love said. "Also helping on defense, helping each other, keeping the momentum high and high energy and lots of positive things."

