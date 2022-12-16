 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brooklyn B-G-M grinds out close victory over Belle Plaine 40-34

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Brooklyn B-G-M wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-34 over Belle Plaine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

In recent action on December 9, Belle Plaine faced off against Sigourney and Brooklyn B-G-M took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 1 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News