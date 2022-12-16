Brooklyn B-G-M grinds out close victory over Belle Plaine 40-34

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Brooklyn B-G-M wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-34 over Belle Plaine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.