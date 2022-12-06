Britt West Hancock takes a toll on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46-34

Britt West Hancock tipped and eventually toppled Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46-34 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with January 18, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. Click here for a recap
