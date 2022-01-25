Britt West Hancock smashes through Buffalo Center North Iowa 64-31

Britt West Hancock's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-31 win over Buffalo Center North Iowa at Britt West Hancock High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Manly Central Springs on January 17 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School.
