Britt West Hancock charged Waterloo Christian and collected a 56-42 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 9, Waterloo Christian faced off against Traer North Tama . For more, click here. Britt West Hancock took on West Bend-Mallard on February 9 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.

