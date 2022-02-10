Blowout: Winthrop East Buchanan puts together statement win over Edgewood Ed-Co 59-27

Winthrop East Buchanan painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Edgewood Ed-Co's defense for a 59-27 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Alburnett and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Alburnett on February 1 at Alburnett High School. For a full recap, click here.
