Blowout: West Liberty puts together statement win over Goose Lake Northeast 57-33

West Liberty's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Goose Lake Northeast during a 57-33 blowout on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 4, West Liberty faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Liberty took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 29 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
