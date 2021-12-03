Blowout: West Liberty puts together statement win over Durant 59-27

West Liberty's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-27 win over Durant in Iowa girls basketball on December 3.

West Liberty made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Comets' shooting stomped on to a 39-10 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Comets' control showed as they carried a 53-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

