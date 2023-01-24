Blowout: Troy Mills North Linn delivers statement win over Central City 78-33

Troy Mills North Linn played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Central City during a 78-33 beating at Central City High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Central City squared off with February 4, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Central City faced off against Dunkerton and Troy Mills North Linn took on Alburnett on January 20 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
