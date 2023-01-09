Blowout: Northwood-Kensett delivers statement win over Rockford 50-20

Northwood-Kensett's river of points eventually washed away Rockford in a 50-20 cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on January 9.
The last time Northwood-Kensett and Rockford played in a 53-32 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
