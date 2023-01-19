 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Aplington-Parkersburg delivers statement win over La Porte City Union 71-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Aplington-Parkersburg's 71-32 throttling of La Porte City Union in Iowa girls basketball on January 19.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union squared off with January 4, 2022 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, La Porte City Union faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Denver on January 13 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For results, click here.

