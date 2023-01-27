Blowout: Aplington-Parkersburg delivers statement win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 63-34

The force was strong for Aplington-Parkersburg as it pierced Fairbank Wapsie Valley during Friday's 63-34 thumping on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off on January 28, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Denver and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on January 20 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
