Bettendorf triumphs in strong showing over Davenport West 47-24

Bettendorf raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-24 win over Davenport West in Iowa girls basketball action on January 26.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.