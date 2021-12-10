Bettendorf pounds out steady beat in win over Eldridge North Scott 56-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bettendorf to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eldridge North Scott 56-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-32 lead over the Lancers.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-15 advantage in the frame.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.