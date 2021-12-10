Bettendorf pounds out steady beat in win over Eldridge North Scott 56-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Bettendorf to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eldridge North Scott 56-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-32 lead over the Lancers.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-15 advantage in the frame.

