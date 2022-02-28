 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wins tense tussle with Iowa City 52-47

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Iowa City 52-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 22, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City took on Marion Linn-Mar on February 22 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Little Hawks, who began with a 17-12 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at halftime over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Iowa City.

People are also reading…

There was no room for doubt as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley added to its advantage with a 9-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News