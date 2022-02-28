Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wins tense tussle with Iowa City 52-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocked off Iowa City 52-47 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Little Hawks, who began with a 17-12 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at halftime over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Iowa City.
There was no room for doubt as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley added to its advantage with a 9-6 margin in the closing period.
