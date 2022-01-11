 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes down Muscatine 59-35

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muscatine 59-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting moved to a 27-14 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's determination showed as it carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News