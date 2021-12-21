Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tacks win on Davenport Central 61-27

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-27 explosion on Davenport Central on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on December 14 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
