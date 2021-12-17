Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tackles Davenport West 68-16

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Davenport West 68-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap
