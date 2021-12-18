Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squeezes past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense to garner a taut 57-50 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 18.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 33-23 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley heading to the half locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-9 points differential.
In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
