Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squeezes past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense to garner a taut 57-50 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 18.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 33-23 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley heading to the half locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-9 points differential.

