Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Eldridge North Scott 66-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trucked Eldridge North Scott on the road to a 66-47 victory on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Spartans registered a 37-21 advantage at half over the Lancers.
The third quarter gave the Spartans a 50-28 lead over the Lancers.
In recent action on January 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Geneseo and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
