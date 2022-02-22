Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pounds out steady beat in win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66 on February 22 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Spartans made the first move by forging an 18-16 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 27-20 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
