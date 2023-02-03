It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Davenport Assumption 54-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption squared off with January 25, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport West . For a full recap, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Clinton on January 27 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.