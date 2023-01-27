Bettendorf Pleasant Valley mauls Davenport West in strong effort 80-9

Davenport West got no credit and no consideration from Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, which slammed the door 80-9 at Davenport West High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
