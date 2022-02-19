Bettendorf Pleasant Valley imposes its will on Davenport West 91-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 91-21 explosion on Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.
Recently on February 4 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans roared in front of the Falcons 24-2 to begin the second quarter.
