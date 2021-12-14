Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hustles by Davenport North in victory 59-42

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trucked Davenport North on the road to a 59-42 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on December 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
