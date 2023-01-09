Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gives Davenport West the business 88-10

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 88-10 win over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 91-21 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.