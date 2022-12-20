Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gives Davenport Assumption the business 62-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stomped on Davenport Assumption 62-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption faced off on January 25, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.