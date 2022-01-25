Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies Davenport Assumption's challenge 58-48

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trucked Davenport Assumption on the road to a 58-48 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.