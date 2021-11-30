Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collects victory over Muscatine 41-30

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Muscatine 41-30 at Muscatine High on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Spartans and the Muskies settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-13 intermission margin at Muscatine's expense.
