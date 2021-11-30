 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collects victory over Muscatine 41-30

Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Muscatine 41-30 at Muscatine High on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Spartans and the Muskies settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-13 intermission margin at Muscatine's expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News