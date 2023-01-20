Bettendorf Pleasant Valley claims close encounter of the winning kind over Davenport North 55-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 55-46 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport North took on Bettendorf on January 10 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
