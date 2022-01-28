Bettendorf delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Davenport Central 49-46

Bettendorf didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport Central 49-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
Bettendorf opened a narrow 24-15 gap over Davenport Central at the half.
Bettendorf fended off Davenport Central's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
