Bent but not broken: Solon weathers scare to dispatch Wellman Mid-Prairie 48-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Wellman Mid-Prairie 48-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 19.
In recent action on December 13, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Wilton and Solon took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on December 13 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
