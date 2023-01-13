Bent but not broken: Columbus Junction Columbus weathers scare to dispatch Letts Louisa-Muscatine 43-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Columbus Junction Columbus nabbed it to nudge past Letts Louisa-Muscatine 43-36 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Columbus Junction Columbus squared off with January 27, 2022 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Columbus Junction Columbus faced off against Keosauqua Van Buren and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Wapello on January 6 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For a full recap, click here.
