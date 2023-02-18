The cardiac kids of Cedar Rapids Xavier unleashed every advantage to outlast Marion 54-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on Feb. 18.

Last season, Marion and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For a full recap, click here. Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on Feb. 11 at Marion High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.