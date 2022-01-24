Belmond-Klemme survives taut tilt with Ackley AGWSR 44-38

With little to no wiggle room, Belmond-Klemme nosed past Ackley AGWSR 44-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Belmond-Klemme took on Eagle Grove on January 18 at Eagle Grove High School. For more, click here.
