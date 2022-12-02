Belmond-Klemme squeaks past Lake Mills in tight tilt 54-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Belmond-Klemme's direction just enough to squeeze past Lake Mills 54-46 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills faced off on December 3, 2021 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.
