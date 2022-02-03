 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belmond-Klemme pours it on Northwood-Kensett 55-33

Belmond-Klemme controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 55-33 victory over Northwood-Kensett in Iowa girls basketball action on February 3.

In recent action on January 25, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Armstrong North Union and Northwood-Kensett took on Rockford on January 27 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

