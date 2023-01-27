Belmond-Klemme narrowly edges Buffalo Center North Iowa in tight triumph 36-30

Belmond-Klemme derailed Buffalo Center North Iowa's hopes after a 36-30 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Ackley AGWSR on January 23 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For a full recap, click here.
