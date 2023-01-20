Belmond-Klemme collects skin-tight win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38-35

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Belmond-Klemme did just enough to beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Belmond-Klemme played in a 46-43 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Forest City on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
