Yes, Belmond-Klemme looked relaxed while edging Northwood-Kensett, but no autographs please after its 43-35 victory on February 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Belmond-Klemme and Northwood-Kensett faced off on February 3, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 23, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Greene North Butler . For more, click here. Belmond-Klemme took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 27 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.