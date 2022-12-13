Bellevue Marquette Catholic takes victory lap past Wyoming Midland 60-28

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Bellevue Marquette Catholic turned out the lights on Wyoming Midland 60-28 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Wyoming Midland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off on January 18, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Wyoming Midland took on Preston Easton Valley on December 9 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.