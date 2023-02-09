Bellevue Marquette Catholic turned in a thorough domination of Stanwood North Cedar 68-18 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 9.

In recent action on February 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Troy Mills North Linn . Click here for a recap. Stanwood North Cedar took on Wyoming Midland on January 27 at Wyoming Midland High School. For results, click here.

