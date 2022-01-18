Bellevue engulfs Anamosa in flames 72-15

Bellevue showered the scoreboard with points to drown Anamosa 72-15 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 14, Anamosa faced off against Cascade and Bellevue took on Tipton on January 13 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.