Belle Plaine knocks out victory on Garwin GMG 48-34

Belle Plaine charged Garwin GMG and collected a 48-34 victory on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Garwin GMG faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Belle Plaine took on Sigourney on January 28 at Belle Plaine High School. Click here for a recap
