Baxter soars over Garwin GMG 54-24

Baxter's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Garwin GMG 54-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Baxter and Garwin GMG faced off on February 1, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Baxter faced off against Tripoli and Garwin GMG took on Colo-Nesco on December 13 at Garwin GMG High School. For a full recap, click here.
