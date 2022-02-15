Baxter puts an offensive performance on Belle Plaine 70-25

Baxter offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Belle Plaine with an all-around effort during this 70-25 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 15.
In recent action on February 7, Baxter faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Belle Plaine took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on February 10 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. Click here for a recap
