 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baxter paints near-perfect picture in win over Traer North Tama 61-7

  • 0

Baxter flexed its muscle and floored Traer North Tama 61-7 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Baxter and Traer North Tama squared off with January 28, 2022 at Traer North Tama High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Baxter faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama took on Colo-Nesco on January 20 at Traer North Tama High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News