Baxter paints near-perfect picture in win over Traer North Tama 61-7

Baxter flexed its muscle and floored Traer North Tama 61-7 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Baxter and Traer North Tama squared off with January 28, 2022 at Traer North Tama High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Baxter faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama took on Colo-Nesco on January 20 at Traer North Tama High School. For results, click here.
