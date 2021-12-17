Baxter controls the action and Traer North Tama in affair 54-18

Baxter's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Traer North Tama 54-18 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 17.
The first quarter gave Baxter a 20-3 lead over Traer North Tama.
Baxter's offense struck to a 28-13 lead over Traer North Tama at halftime.
In recent action on December 11, Baxter faced off against Tripoli and Traer North Tama took on Conrad BCLUW on December 11 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.
